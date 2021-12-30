Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Buy

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

