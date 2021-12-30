Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,470,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

