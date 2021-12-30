Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Buy

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

TRIN stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $12,773,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

