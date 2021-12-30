Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Get United Internet alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.49.

UDIRF opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.66.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Internet (UDIRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.