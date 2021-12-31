$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.37. Boeing reported earnings per share of ($15.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

BA stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. 166,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.59. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

