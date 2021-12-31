-$0.03 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UpHealth by 169.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,962. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44.

UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

