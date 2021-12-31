$0.11 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.00. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. 10,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.99.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,100 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

