-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,635. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.