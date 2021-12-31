-$0.19 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CALA shares. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CALA stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

In related news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,641 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 402,972 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

