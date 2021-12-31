$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,156 shares of company stock valued at $26,001,153 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

