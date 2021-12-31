-$0.30 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.13). Redfin posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

