$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

OI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,817. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

