$0.37 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE TSQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,910 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

