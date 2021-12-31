$0.38 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

