$0.44 EPS Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,145. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

