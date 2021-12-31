-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

VRNA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,500. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $413.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.