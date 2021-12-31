-$0.60 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,417 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,244 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.09.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.