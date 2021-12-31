$0.75 EPS Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Rogers Communications reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,155. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

