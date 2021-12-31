$0.91 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.67. 127,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

