$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 27,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,366. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

