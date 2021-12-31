$1.41 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.53. 10,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,215. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

