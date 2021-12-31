100,000 Shares in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,388,000.

SLVRU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. SilverSPAC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

