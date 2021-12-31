104,050 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $8,810,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

