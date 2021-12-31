$121.70 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $121.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $95.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $425.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.14. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.