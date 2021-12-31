$127.76 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $127.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.49 million to $135.00 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $563.22 million, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $575.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 0.64. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

