13,408 Shares in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genasys by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Genasys by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 123,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 million, a PE ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

