1,350 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000.

IYR opened at $115.95 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $116.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

