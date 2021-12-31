1,671 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $341,269,000. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $229,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $256.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

