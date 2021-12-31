1,735,973 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,735,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,963,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

