18,267 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

