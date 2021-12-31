19,618 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,670,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

