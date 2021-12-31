1ST Source Bank Buys 176 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,963. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

