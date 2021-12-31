1ST Source Bank Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.98. 44,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,014. The company has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

