1ST Source Bank Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.37. 7,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,078. The stock has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.