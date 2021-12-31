$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report sales of $2.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of MRNS opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

