2,190 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 309.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.