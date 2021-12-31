21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 5.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 2,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,914,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

