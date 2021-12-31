2local Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 2local has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. 2local has a total market capitalization of $367,877.79 and $2,049.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.40 or 0.07876912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,692.36 or 0.99851140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007938 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,157,844 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

