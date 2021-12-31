2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Down 3.5%

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 327,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 532,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

TSVT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

About 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

