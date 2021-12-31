$30.27 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $30.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.03 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $122.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in American Software by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,075,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $868.48 million, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

