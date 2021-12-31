360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 19,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,948. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.