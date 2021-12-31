360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $23.35. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 9,756 shares trading hands.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.