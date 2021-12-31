3,659 Shares in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

