$370.77 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $370.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.78 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $362.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $352.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.62. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.