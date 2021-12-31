400 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $105.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

