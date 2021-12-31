4,275 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Southern by 31.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 61.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.