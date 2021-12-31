4,812 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

