494,889 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 494,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after buying an additional 80,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.90. 2,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

