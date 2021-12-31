5,212 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.39, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

