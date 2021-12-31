$53.44 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report sales of $53.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.18 million to $53.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $208.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $660.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.